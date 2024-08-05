Art 370 abrogation anniversary: Cong and PDP protest, BJP celebrates; J-K leaders claim house arrest

SRINAGAR: The fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was marked by contrasting reactions across the region with mainstream regional party leaders kept "locked" inside their homes.

The day underscored the ongoing political divide in Jammu and Kashmir, with regional parties calling for the reinstatement of rights they argue were stripped away, while the ruling BJP party celebrated the government's decision as a step towards greater integration.

While a handful of activists of the BJP celebrated in Srinagar, Congress and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) held protests in Jammu, declaring the day a "black day" for the region.

The day was marked by claims of repression from regional party leaders as former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti announced on social media that she had been placed under house arrest and calling August 5, 2019, a "dark day" for both Jammu and Kashmir and Indian democracy.

"I have been placed under house arrest while the PDP office has been locked," Mehbooba said.

"The day when a semi-autonomous state was disempowered and robbed of everything special," she lamented.

A police truck was placed outside the residence of veteran politician and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah at his Gupkar residence.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah echoed these sentiments, criticising the apparent "double standard" of the government in its treatment of BJP's celebrations and the confinement of dissenting voices.

"This is what passes for democracy and free speech in J&K," he remarked, highlighting the lockdown of opposition leaders while the ruling party celebrated.

Reports indicated that several opposition leaders, including National Conference chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq, were also under house arrest, with Sadiq denouncing the restrictions as "unwarranted and illegal."

In a statement, the National Conference condemned the government's actions, stating that the house arrests of its leaders represented a blatant suppression of dissent and an effective isolation of the party headquarters in Srinagar.

"This blatant suppression of mainstream democratic activities only serves to showcase the administration's underlying fear and exposes the hollowness of their claims of progress over the past five years," the party said.

In Jammu, Congress and PDP rallied together to demand the restoration of statehood and special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress state chief Vikar Rasool Wani condemned the BJP-led government's inability to curb rising terror attacks since the abrogation in 2019.

"August 5 has become the darkest day in Jammu and Kashmir's history," Wani proclaimed, as protesters gathered for a dharna after being stopped by police from advancing further.

Wani, flanked by senior leaders including former ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla, criticised the government's decision, labeling it a "draconian measure."

He said, "Our prosperous, happy state was downgraded into a union territory, its historic statehood and special status snatched away."

The PDP also organised a protest in Jammu's Gandhinagar, led by party general secretary Amrik Singh, where members donned black badges and raised slogans against the BJP, reiterating calls for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

In Srinagar, a handful of BJP leaders in Srinagar celebrated the day by asserting that the Union Territory has embarked on a path of peace and development following the abrogation of Article 370.

"We celebrate this occasion with immense joy and optimism," the BJP's Kashmir wing said in a statement, claiming that improved security and a decrease in violence were evidence of the success of the decision.

"The abrogation of Article 370 has ushered in an era of peace and opportunity for the people of Kashmir. The absence of violence and the improved security situation are testaments to the effectiveness of this historic decision. Our focus remains on supporting the continued development and well-being of the region," the party's Kashmir wing said.

The abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, coupled with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, resulted in the bifurcation of the state into two union territories: Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Critics continue to point to the lack of an elected assembly and local governance as a significant concern for the region's residents.

People’s Conference president Sajad Gani Lone expressed that August 5 would serve as a reminder of the "complete disempowerment of the Kashmiri people," emphasising the absence of local representation in governance.