'Arrogant' Oppn alliance brought no-confidence motion to test its unity: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition parties' alliance.

He was addressing the BJP Parliamentary meeting.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, while explaining Prime Minister Modi's address, said that the "arrogant" Opposition parties' alliance has come up with a no-confidence motion to test its own unity.

The Prime Minister said, "The BJP has majority numbers in both the Houses of Parliament so I do not understand the meaning of this no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition parties' alliance. But this "arrogant" alliance members are not sure of their unity hence they have brought in this no-confidence motion to test their solidarity and unity."

Meghwal also said that the alliance's experiment in the Rajya Sabha on Monday proved that it was devoid of unity.

The Union Minister said that in the meeting held on Tuesday, the Prime Minister Modi has appealed to all the BJP MPs to join the campaign, giving instructions to run the campaign of "Corruption Quit India", "Parivaarvad Quit India" and "Appeasement or Vote Bank Politics Quit India" from August 9.

Prime Minister Modi also asked to observe August 14 as the "Partition Day". On this day seminars will be organised across the country highlighting the tragedy of the partition and silent processions will also be taken out across the country.

Every BJP MP has been asked by the PM to actively participate in the "Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan" and "Amrit Kalash Yatra".