Arrested WB minister Jyotipriya Mallick taken to hospital for medical examination

KOLKATA: West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution case, was taken to the Command Hospital in Kolkata for medical examination on Sunday.

Earlier West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick had complained of health issues and problems in his right leg.

"My health is bad. I have problems with my right leg. I may become paralysed," he said on Friday.

A special court in Kolkata remanded West Bengal Minister Jyotipriya Mallick to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till November 13 for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration distribution case in the state.

An ED team on October 26 night arrested the TMC leader and state minister in connection with the alleged case of corruption in the public distribution system.The central agency made the arrest late at night after conducting searches at Mallick's residence in Salt Lake, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

As media persons jostled and gathered around the minister while he was being whisked away by the ED sleuths, with the help of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, the minister said he was the "victim of a grave conspiracy".

The ED had been conducting an investigation into the alleged ration distribution scheme.