"Arrest is because of his own deeds," says Anna Hazare on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

AHMEDABAD: Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, social activist Anna Hazare on Friday said that the arrest of the AAP chief was because of his own "deeds." "I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds," Hazare said on Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Thursday night, in which two senior AAP leaders are already in judicial custody. Arvind Kejriwal had joined the Anna movement in 2011 against the then Congress government's alleged corruption. He rode on to fame, floated his own political party in 2012, and contested for the chief minister's office.

In another development, the Delhi Chief Minister earlier withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case as it was clashing with his remand.

Earlier Manish Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning. On October 5, ED arrested Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member. Kejriwal's arrest also comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which will be held from April 19 to June 1, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission earlier in the month.



