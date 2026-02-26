Army's elite Bhairav Battalion showcases operational capabilities in Pathankot

The stadium was transformed into a simulated battlefield for over an hour, during which operational and battle manoeuvres were enacted by BrahMos and Akash missile batteries, tank units including the Ajeya series and the latest field guns. The display was backed by armed helicopters, including Apache attack helicopters, along with drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Amid a chain of demo blasts and firing, the battlefield scenario also featured coordinated heliborne operations and ground assaults, including the demolition of a simulated terror hideout involving robotic mules and sniffer dogs.

The capabilities were showcased during an investiture ceremony-cum-demonstration organised by the Western Command, which highlighted India's modern weaponry and platforms while displaying its operational preparedness through the indomitable Bhairav Battalion, indigenously fabricated drones and networked battlefield systems, Defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

Addressing troops during the operational demonstration organised on a training field, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, said the decision to honour units in a field environment rather than a conventional hall "Instead of a ceremonial display, we showcased modern equipment and operational capabilities. This is our way of thanking the units that performed exceptionally well during Operation Sindoor," he said, congratulating formations under the Western Command for their outstanding role in the operation.reflected the Army's focus on combat readiness.