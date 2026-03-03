Army, Ladakh administration ink MoU to preserve fragile ecology, wildlife

The MoU was signed on the occasion of World Wildlife Day between the Army's Udhampur-based Fire and Fury Corps and the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department of Union territory administration under the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection (GSLEP) programme, a defence spokesman said.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Lt General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Fire and Fury Corps, and Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra.