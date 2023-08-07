Army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

POONCH (Jammu and Kashmir): An infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in the general area of Degwar Terwan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch during wee hours of Monday, the Army said. A search operation is underway in the area, they said.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO (Defence) Jammu, said that contact established by ambush in Garhi Battalion, Poonch around 02:00 am. Two individuals observed moving across LoC in General area Degwar Terva. In the firefight one terrorist seen dropping, second seen moving towards Pintu Nala. Search operation is underway in the area, he added.

More details are awaited. Similarly on Sunday, a terrorist was killed in a joint operation conducted by Indian Army and Kupwara police in Tangdhar Sector on Sunday, Kashmir Zone Police said.

Police said that a terrorist was killed in an encounter while trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector. "Army and Kupwara police in a joint operation foiled an infilitration bid by neutralising a terrorist on LoC in Amrohi area of Tangdhar Sector. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.