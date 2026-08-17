Are courts precluded from granting fair, just compensation in nuclear accident: SC asks Centre

Advocates Prashant Bhushan and Neha Rathi, appearing for the group, said the law caps the liability in case of any accident.

CJI Kant said there was too much apprehension and pointed out that even if Parliament has capped the liability of operators, it does not preclude the court from granting fair and just compensation.

He said Parliament has passed the bill to incentivise the project proponent and bring investment.

Bhushan submitted that it was like allowing operators to cut corners on safety.