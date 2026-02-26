Aravalli row: SC asks Environment Ministry, others to suggest names of domain experts for panel

The top court, on December 29, took note of the outcry over the new definition of the Aravallis and kept in abeyance its November 20 directions that accepted a uniform definition of these hills and ranges. It had also stalled all mining activities.

It remarked that there was a need to resolve "critical ambiguities", including whether the criteria of 100-metre elevation and the 500-metre gap between hills would strip a significant portion of the range of environmental protection.

On Thursday, a top court bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi extended its earlier stay order for the time being.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for a litigant, said the company has a valid mining license, and it had won the right to mine after a protracted battle, and now, because of the order of this court, the same has been stalled.