He was addressing an event at Police Training Centre in Banderdewa near Itanagar in which the President's Police Colour was conferred to Arunachal Pradesh Police.

"After over 35 years of violence, not a single local youth of Kashmir Valley is now involved in terrorism," he said.

Recalling the troubled 90s, he said the situation in Kashmir Valley has undergone a sea change after the abrogation of Article 370.

About criticism by opposition parties that the constitutional provision had no connection with terrorism, Shah said developments in the Valley have demonstrated otherwise.

He said the change in the Kashmir Valley was brought about not merely by eliminating terrorists but also by ending the atmosphere of discrimination and alienation among the youth of Kashmir.

Development activities undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014 had further strengthened the prospects of lasting peace, he added.

Shah said the transformation in Kashmir was a matter of immense pride for the country and reflected the sacrifices and dedication of security forces and intelligence agencies.