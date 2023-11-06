AQI plunges to ‘severe plus’ as thick toxic haze engulfs Delhi

NEW DELHI: The air quality in Delhi once again plunged to ‘severe plus’, as a thick haze engulfed the national capital, prompting the Union government to take a series of measures, including ordering a ban on construction work related to linear public projects in Delhi-NCR and the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into Delhi.

The city’s air quality index worsened from 415 at 4 pm on Saturday to 463 at 3 pm on Sunday, due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and a spike in stubble-burning incidents in neighbouring states.

The air crisis is not confined to Delhi alone; several cities in neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have also reported hazardous air quality.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-450 ‘severe’. An AQI above 450 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.

The measures announced by the Centre constitute the final stage, Stage IV, of its air pollution control plan, which is activated at least three days before the Air Quality Index surpasses the 450 mark. However, proactive implementation could not happen this time.

The CAQM, a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, asked Delhi and NCR states to implement all emergency measures, which also include work-from-home directives for 50 per cent of staff in government and private offices.

The Delhi government has also announced the closure of all primary schools for two days in an effort to safeguard young children from health-threatening pollution.

Severe pollution raises doubts about SL-Bangladesh WC match

A day after Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were forced to cancel their training after air pollution reached dangerous levels with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering above the 400-mark for the last four days, the Lankan team said it was in touch with a medical panel and will abide by the ICC’s decision about game on Monday. Team manager Mahinda Halangoda said it was in constant touch with the medical panel back in Lanka and added that a professor, who is in charge, was in Delhi for a conference.

Halangoda, however, clarified that Sri Lanka have not sought for a change of venue for Monday’s match. “Today when we came, we were told to wear masks. But it depends on what the outside index is, and then we’ll make a call on it,” he said. “Definitely we will be looking at the index. But obviously, we will be guided by the ICC... the medical panel here will be giving us instructions,” he added.