Apr 23 polls: TN registers 85.15 per cent voting, says EC

Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai, where DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin is contesting, registered 86.11 polling. At Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, here, it was 84.34 per cent. Deputy CM and Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi is contesting for the second time from this city constituency.

Edappadi constituency in Salem recorded 92.09 per cent. AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from his traditional seat for yet another time.

In Tiruchirappalli East, where Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor-turned-politician Vijay is contesting, 81.77 per cent polling was recorded till 6 pm on Thursday. Vijay is also contesting in Perambur. The voting percentage in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district where NTK top leader Seeman is trying his luck from, has witnessed a turnout of 74.33 per cent.