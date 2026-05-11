'Approach Centre': SC on PIL to regulate all institutions imparting education to children below 14 years

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma asked the petitioner, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, to make a representation before the Union of India.

"We dispose of this writ petition with a direction to Respondent No 1 (Centre) to look into the representation of the petitioner dated February 4, 2026, and take an appropriate decision thereon. The decision taken shall be communicated to the petitioner," the bench said.

When Upadhyay continued to press his plea, the bench said, "You are before a bench with judges who are very conservative and traditional. We don't jump the gun."