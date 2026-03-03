Applications for IISER aptitude test open on March 5; exam on June 7

CHENNAI: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) will open applications for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 on March 5, the mandatory gateway for admission to UG programmes across 7 campuses for the 2026-27 academic year. The test will be held on June 7 (9 am to 12 noon).
The application window closes on April 13, with corrections permitted from April 16-18. Hall tickets will be released on May 24.
Admissions through IAT cover IISERs at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati. Eligible candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination (2024-2026) with at least 60percent aggregate marks (55percent for SC/ST/PwD). They must have studied at least three among biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics.
Mathematics is mandatory for certain programmes, including Computational and Data Sciences and Economic Sciences streams at select campuses.
Santanu Bhattacharya, Director, IISER Tirupati, said that the institute offered an interdisciplinary five-year BS-MS programme integrating fundamental sciences with research-led training.
Apply on https://iiseradmission.in/
For assistance, call 7205457461 from 2 pm–5 pm on working days, or email askjac2026@iiserbpr.ac.in