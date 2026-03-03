Applications for IISER aptitude test open on March 5; exam on June 7

The application window closes on April 13, with corrections permitted from April 16-18. Hall tickets will be released on May 24.

Admissions through IAT cover IISERs at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati. Eligible candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination (2024-2026) with at least 60percent aggregate marks (55percent for SC/ST/PwD). They must have studied at least three among biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics.