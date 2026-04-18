Congress blocking women's reservation bill denied India historic step: Andhra CM

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the Congress party blocking the Women's Reservation Bill had denied India a 'historic step towards women's empowerment'.
A Constitution Amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats of the Lok Sabha was defeated on Friday in the Lower House on Friday.
The bill intended to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. While 298 members voted in support of the Bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.
"By blocking the Women's Reservation Bill, the Congress-led opposition has denied India a historic step toward women's empowerment," said Naidu in a social media post on Friday.
A key ally of the NDA government at the Centre, Naidu observed that it was not just political obstruction but 'betrayal of millions of women' who deserved equal voice and rightful representation in the Parliament.
"The nation will remember," Naidu added.
Meanwhile, Janasena founder and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said a great opportunity to increase women's power in legislative bodies was missed by the opposition parties.
"Had opposition parties approved the women's reservation bill, then they (women) would have got respect," said the actor-politician in a press release.