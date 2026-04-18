Congress blocking women's reservation bill denied India historic step: Andhra CM

A Constitution Amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats of the Lok Sabha was defeated on Friday in the Lower House on Friday.

The bill intended to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. While 298 members voted in support of the Bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.

"By blocking the Women's Reservation Bill, the Congress-led opposition has denied India a historic step toward women's empowerment," said Naidu in a social media post on Friday.