AP train accident toll revised to 13

VISAKHAPATNAM: The toll in the collision involving two passenger trains in Andhra Pradesh has been revised to 13, as the dismembered body of a victim was "counted as two," before post-mortem, official sources said on Tuesday..

The Railways and Andhra Pradesh state government authorities had earlier announced the death of 14 persons in the Sunday incident that also left 50 persons injured.

The dismembered body of one passenger was initially counted as two but during the autopsy procedure it was determined to be that of one individual, sources added.

"On Monday, we had two unidentified bodies in the beginning. We got almost two halves of one person. There was confusion and we counted those halves as two persons. But during the autopsy it emerged that it was one person only," the source told PTI.

Since the two halves had been identified and matched as one person, the toll was subsequently revised to 13, the source added.

On Sunday night, the Palasa Passenger train hit the Rayagada Passenger from behind at Kantakapalli, about 40 km from Visakhapatnam, causing three coaches to derail.