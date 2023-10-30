AP train accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of deceased

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for injured in Andhra Pradesh train accident, PMO Office informed. "The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased due to the train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO Office posted on X.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that all injured people have been shifted to different hospitals for treatment and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for families of the deceased. "All injured shifted to hospitals. Ex-gratia compensation disbursement started- Rs 10 Lakh in case of death, Rs 2 Lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries," Vaishnaw posted.



Following the accident, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section in Andhra Pradesh. At least six people died and 18 were injured when coaches derailed after Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening, officials said.

"Six people died and 18 injured in the Andhra Pradesh train accident," Deepika, SP, Vizianagaram said. "There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. 3 coaches were involved in the accident and 10 were injured. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site," the Divisional Railway Manager said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli.

"CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts of Vizianagaram, and to make all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office posted on X (Formerly Twitter)."

The Chief Minister has issued orders to coordinate other government departments including health, police and revenue to take quick-relief measures and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services," the CMO stated. Further details are awaited.