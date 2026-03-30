Senior Maoist leader, 8 others surrender in Andhra Pradesh

According to Gupta, Rao was secretary of Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) and had operated in the Maoist movement for 36 years. He was involved in several major offences, including the 2018 murder of MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao, the 2001 killing of CI Gandhi, and the 1997 killing of Head Constable Narendra Das.

Rao joined the Maoist movement in 1990. He rose through the ranks from Area Committee Member (ACM) to Central Committee Member (CCM) and as AOB Special Zone Committee secretary until his surrender.

"The Centre made a promise that it would bring an end to LWE before March 31, 2026. In this process, we did our bit over the last two years. Today, LWE has come to an end in Andhra Pradesh," Gupta said at a press conference.