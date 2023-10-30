AP Governor Abdul Nazeer expresses anguish over Vizianagaram train accident

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish over the train accident near Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district on Sunday, in which six passengers were reported to have lost their lives and several others were injured.

Governor Abdul Nazeer was briefed that necessary relief arrangements have been made and action has been taken by the authorities to shift the injured passengers to the nearby hospitals to provide immediate medical treatment.

The Governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for the early recovery of the injured persons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section in Andhra Pradesh.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. The Prime Minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon," Prime Minister's Office posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

At least six people died and 18 were injured when coaches derailed after Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening, officials said. "Six people died and 18 injured in the Andhra Pradesh train accident," Deepika, SP, Vizianagaram said.

"There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train," the Divisional Railway Manager said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli.

"CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to take immediate relief measures and to send as many ambulances as possible from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts of Vizianagaram, and to make all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

"The Chief Minister has issued orders to coordinate other government departments including health, police and revenue to take quick-relief measures and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services," the CMO stated. Further details are awaited.