AP: Fire breaks out in Srikakulam shopping mall

SRIKAKULAM: A fire broke out in a shopping mall in the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday, said authorities.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire, they added.

All the goods in the shopping mall were burnt to ashes, said owners of the mall, adding that an estimated property loss worth Rs two crore was incurred in the mishap.

The mall is located in the Odisha- Andhra border area of the district. Further details are awaited.

Earlier in June this year a fire broke out early Saturday morning at a shopping mall in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district.




