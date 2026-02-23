AP cops round up IPS officer in Bihar, court refuses transit remand citing procedural lapses

According to Bhanu Pratap Singh, SP City (East), Patna, the visiting police team took into custody Sunil Kumar Nayak, a 2005 batch IPS officer, who had a few years ago served in Andhra Pradesh on an inter cadre deputation, early in the morning.

Nayak, who is currently posted here as IG, Fire and Home Guards, "was picked up from his official residence at around 6 am. The Andhra Pradesh police later contacted us seeking our help in reaching the court to obtain transit remand," said the SP.

A number of home guard personnel, among whom Nayak appeared to be quite popular, created a ruckus at the IG's residence, raising objections over the manner in which the IG was rounded up. They were pacified by Singh, who reached the spot with a team of local police.