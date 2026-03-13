Andhra milk contamination: Toll rises to 14

Samples were also taken from a private milk centre operated by Addala Ganeswararao (37) in Narasapuram village, along with the freezer used for storage and other materials found at the premises.

The collected samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) and other laboratories for analysis.

Reports relating to five cases have been received so far and examined by a forensic assistant professor who provided the final opinion, police said.

Investigation revealed that Ganeswararao had been sourcing milk from 43 farmers in nearby villages.

He allegedly stored the milk in a two-container freezer at his residence, transferred it to cans and supplied it to households in Chowdeswaranagar and Swaroopanagar areas of Lalacheruvu in Rajamahendravaram.

Between February 16 and 24, about 20 people were admitted to various hospitals after consuming the milk supplied by Ganeswararao.

Police said some customers had informed the vendor on February 15 that the milk tasted bitter and could cause problems if sold.