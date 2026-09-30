Anyone who worships Lord Shiva while opposing Ram is just like Ravan: BJP on Telangana CM's remarks

On Monday, Reddy claimed the Congress is successful only in the south, not in the northern states, saying the "BJP stole Lord Ram who is revered in the north, while Shiva is worshipped in the southern states."

Addressing a conclave organised by a media organisation in Delhi, the Telangana chief minister also said Shiva is the God of the poor while Ram is the God of the rich, and the BJP is a party of the rich.

"We are Dravidians. People here (north) are Aryans. We are devotees of Shiva. These are devotees of Lord Ram. BJP stole Ram. It's an emotion. It's a sentiment. Why doesn't Modi ji say, Har Har Mahadev? Have BJP people ever said Har Har Mahadev on a stage? They say only Jai Sri Ram. When we say Har Har Mahadev, they don't like it," Reddy said.

Reacting to Reddy's remarks, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the Congress, which has been complicit in every conspiracy to divide Hindu society with all its might, has now stooped to the level of dividing the Hindu gods themselves.

"I believe this is one of the most vile examples of politics in India," he said at the press conference at the BJP headquarters here. "It appears that the Islamic influence acquired by the Congress while being in power alongside the Muslim League has become so deeply entrenched that the party has begun to view Hindu deities through the prism of Semitic religions, through the prism of Islam and Christianity," he said.