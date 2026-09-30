Anyone who worships Lord Shiva while opposing Ram is just like Ravan: BJP on Telangana CM's remarks

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday slammed Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his recent remarks about Lord Ram and Lord Shiva, and accused the Congress of trying to create divisions within Hindus.
On Monday, Reddy claimed the Congress is successful only in the south, not in the northern states, saying the "BJP stole Lord Ram who is revered in the north, while Shiva is worshipped in the southern states."
Addressing a conclave organised by a media organisation in Delhi, the Telangana chief minister also said Shiva is the God of the poor while Ram is the God of the rich, and the BJP is a party of the rich.
"We are Dravidians. People here (north) are Aryans. We are devotees of Shiva. These are devotees of Lord Ram. BJP stole Ram. It's an emotion. It's a sentiment. Why doesn't Modi ji say, Har Har Mahadev? Have BJP people ever said Har Har Mahadev on a stage? They say only Jai Sri Ram. When we say Har Har Mahadev, they don't like it," Reddy said.
Reacting to Reddy's remarks, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the Congress, which has been complicit in every conspiracy to divide Hindu society with all its might, has now stooped to the level of dividing the Hindu gods themselves.
"I believe this is one of the most vile examples of politics in India," he said at the press conference at the BJP headquarters here. "It appears that the Islamic influence acquired by the Congress while being in power alongside the Muslim League has become so deeply entrenched that the party has begun to view Hindu deities through the prism of Semitic religions, through the prism of Islam and Christianity," he said.
Trivedi also criticised Reddy for his remarks, saying anyone who worships Lord Shiva while opposing Rama is "just like Ravana".
"Yes, it is certainly true. It's written in Ramcharitmanas," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.
"The Congress people will take offence at what I have said. If someone claims devotion to Lord Shankar while opposing Ram, they embody the very nature associated with 'Rakshasas (demons)'. Evidence of this is found in the Ramcharitmanas," he said.
Trivedi alleged that the Congress seeks to divide Hindu society into North and South.
"During Jubilee Hills bypolls, Reddy said Muslims are the Congress's strength, and the Congress is the Muslims' strength," he said.
Trivedi alleged that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi did not take an oath in the name of God in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "Nastik (atheist) Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi's party is 'nastik'. He just made a solemn affirmation in English rather than swearing in the name of God in the 2024 parliamentary polls," he said.
"Patriarchy seems to be an issue only when it concerns Hindu society. The moment Kerala's Grand Mufti declares that women should be kept in a safe like a necklace, those Congress leaders who usually roar and rant fall completely silent," the BJP leader said.
He said the British divided Indians for the sake of their country, but the Congress divided "every sphere of life" in the country for the sake of power.
"If you are a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, what does your heart desire for the mosque, bearing Aurangzeb's name, at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple? Whether it should remain there or not?" Trivedi asked the Congress and Telangana chief minister.
"While the court will take a decision (on the Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute), my heart desires that no foreign invader should leave any mark upon any of Lord Shiva's Jyotirlingas. I would await a response from Revent Reddy and 'nastik' Gandhi's Congress party," he said.