Anuj Agnihotri tops civil services exam; Rajeshwari Suve M, Akansh Dhull get 2nd, 3rd ranks: UPSC

Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull have got the second and third ranks respectively.

Agnihotri qualified the examination with medical science as his optional subject. He has done MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Rajeshwari, who holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) from Anna University, Chennai, achieved the second rank with Sociology as her optional subject. Akansh, a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)graduate from University of Delhi, stood third in the rank with commerce & accountancy as his optional subject.

Among the finally qualified candidates, top five comprises one woman and four men candidates.