Antilia bomb scare: Bombay HC stays Waze's bail; NIA claims special court order 'wrong'

The special court has made unnecessary observations like asking if the National Investigation Agency was waiting for a "muhurat" (special occasion) to record statements of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's family and that they were enjoying their lives despite the alleged terror threat, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh argued.

Waze is currently lodged in the Thane Central Prison, and his bail formalities, following the special court order on Tuesday, were yet to be completed.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale posted for October 7 the appeal filed by the NIA challenging the special court order and issued notice to Waze.

"We are granting an ad-interim stay on the September 29 order passed by the special court. The state authorities shall immediately convey our order to the concerned jail authorities," the court said.

The HC passed the order after briefly hearing Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, who said the special court had erred in granting Waze bail.

Waze is yet to be released from jail as the formalities are not yet completed.

On February 25, 2021, an SUV with explosives inside was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

Businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV before it was allegedly stolen, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13, 2021, in the combined case of the Antilia bomb scare and Hiran's killing. He was subsequently made an accused in a corruption case being probed by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate. Waze has already been granted bail in the corruption case.

Earlier on Wednesday, a bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Ashish Chavan had recused from hearing the plea, following which the NIA moved the other bench.

Singh told the bench headed by Justice Kulkarni that Waze was charged under serious offences and the special court has "totally gone wrong" in granting him bail.