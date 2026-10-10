'Anti-national' forces uniting in Delhi to defame country: J'khand BJP chief on CJP protest

GIRIDIH: Jharkhand BJP chief Aditya Sahu on Saturday alleged that "anti-national forces are uniting in Delhi to defame the country".
His allegation came ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
"Anti-national forces are uniting in Delhi on Saturday. Their intention is to create unrest and defame the country. These forces have the patronage of the Congress," Sahu told reporters in Giridih.
The Congress is not able to tolerate a prime minister who comes from a poor background and has been working relentlessly for the welfare of the people in the country for the past 12 years, he claimed.
"The PM has worked for the welfare of people and development of the country, which the Congress cannot digest," he alleged.
Sahu further alleged that the Congress-led INDIA bloc has been protesting the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls since the exercise started.
"SIR has been held at least 10 times under Congress rule, but they are protesting this exercise as infiltrators, who are their vote bank, are being removed from the electoral rolls," Sahu alleged.
Accusing the Congress of adopting double standards, Sahu said the grand old party feels that the Election Commission is right when it wins elections in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Jharkhand, but the EVM becomes a "black box" when the BJP wins any election.
"The opposition at the Centre is doing nothing but misleading people in the name of SIR. People of the country know them very well and have been teaching them lessons in elections," Sahu added.