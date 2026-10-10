'Anti-national' forces uniting in Delhi to defame country: J'khand BJP chief on CJP protest

His allegation came ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

"Anti-national forces are uniting in Delhi on Saturday. Their intention is to create unrest and defame the country. These forces have the patronage of the Congress," Sahu told reporters in Giridih.

The Congress is not able to tolerate a prime minister who comes from a poor background and has been working relentlessly for the welfare of the people in the country for the past 12 years, he claimed.