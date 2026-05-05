Anti-incumbency, Sabarimala gold loss issue helped BJP win 3 Assembly seats: Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP leader and former Union Minister of State V Muraleedharanon Tuesday said that an anti-incumbency sentiment across Kerala and the Sabarimala gold loss issue translated into votes for the saffron party in the April 9 assembly polls, helping it to gain three seats.
The LDF, led by the CPI (M) was defeated in the elections with the Congress-led UDF making a comeback to power. The results were announced on Monday.
Regarding his win from the Kazhakoottam constituency, Muraleedharan said that the issues regarding drinking water and basic amenities have not been addressed in the last 10 years and no steps had been taken for its development.
Kazhakoottam is a major component of the state capital as the technopark is located here and therefore, plans to develop Thiruvananthapuram should take into account this area also, he said.
However, no such steps have been taken till now, he claimed.
"Also, the Sabarimala gold loss issue and the fact that it happened when the CPI(M)'s Kazhakoottam candidate -- Kadakampally Surendran -- was the Devaswom Minister, also translated into votes for the BJP," he said.
Muraleedharan, who won by a margin of 428 votes against Surendran, said that the BJP winning three seats this time, has changed the long standing bipolar politics seen in Kerala.
The former minister said that now the BJP will be able to take a strong stance in the assembly on issues related to development of Kerala and will also be able to respond to political critcism and blame game against the saffron party and its-led NDA.
The UDF won 102 seats, while the CPI(M)-headed LDF netted 35 seats, according to Election Commission data on counting of votes for 140 constituencies.