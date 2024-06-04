Anti-incumbency, polarised voting in favour of opposition routes YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh

AMARAVATHI: Strong anti-incumbency coupled with a united fight by the opposition parties routed the ruling YSR Congress party, transferring power to Telugu Desam party-led NDA in Andhra Pradesh.

The voters of Andhra Pradesh have unmistakably conveyed a resounding message, emphasizing that sustainable development takes precedence over transient welfare initiatives by rejecting the incumbent YSR Congress Government in the assembly at the polls.

The vote sharing among the NDA partners appears to be near total.

A senior leader of YSRCP said there was disconnect between the public and party cadre as the government's welfare measures are done through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Unfulfilled promises like the liquor ban and releasing of the annual job calendar, also led to potential youth disenchantment, the YSRCP leader further said.

Jagan's welfare claims were effectively countered by TDP with its "Super Six" which includes Rs 1,500 monthly pension to women in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment aid and free bus travel for women.

The voters' decision to show the door to the incumbent regime underscores the prioritization of long-term growth and progress over short-lived benefits, signaling a collective aspiration for enduring positive change in the state's trajectory.

Though the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government shelled out Rs 2.60 lakh crore towards doles over the last five years, there was no perceivable development in the state.

The resounding defeat witnessed, barring a couple, all the outgoing ministers of the YSR Congress party being swept away by the tide of anti-incumbency, underscoring a profound shift in public mood.

Rayalaseema, which is said to be a stronghold of YSR Congress has also disappointed the party as TDP dominated the region by securing more number of seats.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party which came to power by winning 151 seats in 2019 assembly polls ended up leading in a mere 10 getting seats, as per the latest EC figures.

From 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, the ruling party may have to now to settle for four seats.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was ahead in Pulivendula assembly segment by over 61,000 votes against his TDP rival Ravi while Chandrababu Naidu was leading from Kuppam. Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan was heading towards victory from Pithapuram assembly segment.

After TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in September last year in a corruption case, Janasena founder and actor Pawan Kalyan announced his desire to have alliance with TDP setting out a political narrative in the state. Later BJP also joined hands with them.

The three-capital proposal by the Jagan government and enhanced liquor prices seemed to have played a vital role in swinging the voters' mood towards the NDA.

Jagan Mohan Reddy shattered the Amaravati capital dreams of his predecessor Naidu by propounding the three capitals theory.

Championing decentralisation, welfare-centric Reddy projected Amaravati as the legislative capital, Kurnool the judicial capital and the port city of Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, from where he would operate.

However, the government could not implement it due to court litigations.

The state also failed to send out a message that it is investor friendly.

As part of a seat sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP contested 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP put out candidates in six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

Janasena contested two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.