"Anti-farmer": Congress launches fresh attack on Centre amid farmers protest

NEW DELHI: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that Centre has "left no stone unturned" to "break" the back of the farmers who are protesting to press for their demands including a MSP on their crops.

Alleging that Modi government was "anti-farmer" and treating farmers like "enemies", for demanding their rights, the Congress chief said that the gurantee of MSP and double income "turn out to be fake".

Kharge claimed in a series of tweets in hindi, "To benefit its select capitalist friends, the Modi government has consistently sacrificed the interests of farmers. When the farmer who provides food to the country wants to produce a bumper crop and export it. Then Modi government bans the export of wheat, rice, sugar, onion, pulses etc."

His post said that BJP has done the same throughout its tenure and added that the result of this is that agricultural exports which increased by 153 percent during Congress-UPA rule increased only by 64 per cent during BJP rule.

"Not only did the Modi government's guarantee of MSP and double income turn out to be fake, the anti-farmer BJP left no stone unturned to break the backs of our 62 crore farmers," he alleged.

"Now when farmers are demanding their rights, So Modi government is treating them like enemies," he said.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher, said on Monday that the decision to March towards Delhi has not changed.

The farmer leader said that the groups of farmes will remain at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders till the government opens the roads to Delhi.

"The farmers from Punjab and Haryana will remain here (Khanauri and Shambhu border), we will not move forward without our tractors and trolleys. We have not changed our decision to march towards Delhi, we will wait until the government reopens the roads," Pandher said while speaking to ANI on Monday.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) national body has given a call for the Mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14 to highlight issues of a legal guarantee of MSP, against the electricity amendment bill, freedom from debt, old age pension, rolling back of labour codes, and other pending issues.