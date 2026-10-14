Anti-drug crusader's murder: Mob sets ablaze accused's medical store in Mansa amid bulldozer action

Dramatic scenes unfolded in the area as an excavator razed the front portion of accused Ashwani Kumar's house located in an alley in Veer Nagar.

People could be seen climbing the boundary walls of the nearby houses to catch a glimpse of the demolition, which, according to police, followed information about unauthorised construction on the premises.

The bulldozer action was also initiated at Kumar’s store located about 700 metres from the house, before angry mobs, including some 'Nihangs', ripped it apart amid heavy police presence, with a large crowd filming the act.

They vandalised the store, where Jhota was shot, with swords, sticks and stones, with the crowd raising slogans against the accused as the structure came apart brick by brick, before it was set ablaze.