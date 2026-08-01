'Another low': Sibal slams saffron colour change of hockey jersey

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams will be seen in saffron jerseys instead of their traditional blue kits at next month's FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, a change that has been questioned by former players but defended as a technical necessity by Hockey India.

"FIH Hockey World Cup: Teams traditional: Blue Jersey Turns Saffron! Neither the Hockey India President nor the Executive Board knew," Sibal said on X.

"Logic: If the jersey is saffron, the mind may turn saffron! Another low, not seen before!" the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.