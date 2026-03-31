Another bus catches fire in Andhra; no casualties or injuries

The bus travelling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad late on Monday caught a minor fire in the battery area.

"It was a minor fire, with smoke coming from the rear side near the battery area, and all passengers safely deboarded the bus on time. No casualties or injuries were reported," the official told PTI.

According to initial information, smoke was noticed emanating from the bus while it was passing through Vijayawada, prompting immediate action by the driver and passengers.

Nearly 50 passengers were on board at the time of the incident, he said.

Preliminary findings suggest a battery explosion may have caused the fire.