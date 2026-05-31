Another accused in Assam fisheries scam arrested in Odisha

They said Padma Kanta Hazarika was apprehended in Puri on Saturday and will be brought to Guwahati on a transit remand.

"Ref. ACB PS Case No. 30/2023 registered in con with misappropriation of funds of Assam Fisheries Dev. Corporation Ltd. One key accused of the case namely Padma Kanta Hazarika, the then Project Director of the AFDCL has been arrested in Puri, Odisha by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM yesterday," the Vigilance Department said in a post on X.