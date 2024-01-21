Begin typing your search...

Annamalai releases audio tape between HR&CE Executive Officer & a devotee

Taking to X, he tweeted "Conversation between an HR&CE Executive officer & a Devotee of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Jan 2024 4:53 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-21 16:53:54.0  )
State BJP president K Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday released an audio tape between HR&CE Executive Officer (EO) and a devotee regarding the permission for conducting various programs related to Lord Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

The HR&CE EO mentions explicitly that they have received oral instructions not to allow any activity inside the Temple premises concerning Pran Pratishtha.

DMK HR&CE Minister has a lot to answer." [sic]

Further details awaited

Online Desk

