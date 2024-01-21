Annamalai releases audio tape between HR&CE Executive Officer & a devotee
CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday released an audio tape between HR&CE Executive Officer (EO) and a devotee regarding the permission for conducting various programs related to Lord Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.
The HR&CE EO mentions explicitly that they have received oral instructions not to allow any activity inside the Temple premises concerning Pran Pratishtha.
DMK HR&CE Minister has a lot to answer." [sic]
