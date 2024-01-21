Annamalai releases audio tape between HR&CE Executive Officer & a devotee

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday released an audio tape between HR&CE Executive Officer (EO) and a devotee regarding the permission for conducting various programs related to Lord Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.



Taking to X, he tweeted "Conversation between an HR&CE Executive officer & a Devotee of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

The HR&CE EO mentions explicitly that they have received oral instructions not to allow any activity inside the Temple premises concerning Pran Pratishtha.

DMK HR&CE Minister has a lot to answer." [sic]

— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) January 21, 2024

Further details awaited