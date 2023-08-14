Anna univ doesn’t need IoE status: TN to Centre

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn the proposal submitted earlier to confer the status of Institutions of Eminence (IoE) on Anna University, said officials.

The Education Ministry had launched the IoE scheme in 2018 as per which institutions granted the status would enjoy complete academic and administrative autonomy. On the recommendation of the Empowered Expert Committee (EEC) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Ministry of Education had asked the State government to indicate its commitment towards contribution to Anna University to enable it to have the IoE tag. The commitment for its share of funds under the scheme is meant to make good of the shortfall in funds, if any, to ensure proper execution of implementation plans under the IoE Scheme.

“However, the State government refused any financial commitment owing to its financial condition and informed that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly had passed a Bill bifurcating the university into Anna Technological and Research University and Anna University,” said the official. “Also, a committee set up by the State government recommended that Anna University does not require IoE status. Therefore, the State government has withdrawn the proposal submitted earlier to confer the status of IoE on the university,” the official added.

Under the IoE scheme, the government will provide funding up to Rs 1,000 crore to public institutions with the tag, while private institutions will be entitled to more autonomy as a special category Deemed University. In the first lot, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, were awarded the IoE status in the public sector, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education and BITS Pilani in the private sector, while the Jio Institute by Reliance Foundation was given the tag in greenfield category.

In 2019, IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, Delhi University, Banaras Hindu University and the University of Hyderabad were granted the status, along with five private institutions, including Amrita Vidyapeetham and Vellore Institute of Technology in Tamil Nadu.