Anna Hazare hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering from renal infection

Hazare, 89, was brought to Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night from his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahilyanagar district, where he had been admitted to a local medical facility for initial treatment, his aide Datta Awari said.

"According to Anna's blood reports, he had a renal infection, but he is doing fine now," Awari said.

The anti-graft crusader was admitted to a hospital in Ahilyanagar last week and had recovered, he added.

Doctors at Bombay Hospital were conducting a detailed assessment of Hazare’s condition.