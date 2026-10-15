Ankita Bhandari murder: Parents released after detention, issue ultimatum to govt

While being detained, her father issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Centre to cancel Gautam’s appointment.

According to sources, her parents were released around 5 am.

Ankita’s father threatened to launch a nationwide agitation if the government did not accept their demand. Her family has been alleging that Gautam played a key role in Ankita’s death.

"We give a 24-hour ultimatum to the government for the cancellation of Dushyant's appointment. Nationwide protests will be launched if the government does not accept our demand," Ankita's father told PTI Videos.