Ankita Bhandari case: Police complaint filed against father of Pulkit Arya

Vyas said Ankita’s family is yet to receive justice and Vinod Arya was attempting to divert the course of the investigation.

He questioned the source of Ankita’s alleged private chats, demanding an impartial inquiry into it.

He also called for an investigation into the claims made by Vinod Arya regarding the demolition of his properties.

Sarita Purohit, President of the Women’s Wing of the Pahadi Mahasabha, said that the entire state of Uttarakhand stands with Ankita’s parents in their pursuit of justice and that the public disclosure of her private chats has deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of the state.

She expressed concern that other individuals might also be involved in this case, and urged the police to take cognisance of the entire matter and conduct an impartial investigation.

The organisation warned that if no action is taken, it will launch an intense agitation.

Ankita, a 19-year-old receptionist at the Vantara Resort near Rishikesh, was allegedly murdered on September 18, 2022, by the resort owner, Pulkit Arya, along with two of his employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta. The case sparked massive outrage and all three individuals have since been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court.

In February this year, the CBI registered a case against unknown persons to probe the alleged role of a “VIP” in the case. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had recommended the CBI inquiry following the demand of Ankita’s parents after an actress, who claimed to be the wife of a legislator, circulated audio and video clips purportedly indicating the involvement of a ‘VIP’ in the murder.