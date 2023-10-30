Andhra train accident: Railways Minister speaks with CM Jagan Reddy

AMRAVATI: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav spoke with Chief Minister YS Jagan on Sunday evening and briefed him about the steps being taken to "help" the victims of the Andhra train accident, Andhra CMO Office informed. The CMO Office further said that the government will provide Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured in the accident.

"In case of death of people from other states, Rs 2 lakh each will be provided as compensation for bereaved families and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured," the CMO Office posted on X. Andhra Pradesh CM expressed deep shock over the Kantakapalli train accident incident in Vizianagaram district and ordered officials to take quick-relief measures and ensure that the injured get prompt medical services, the CMO Office stated.

It informed that the Chief Minister advised to send as many ambulances as possible from the nearby districts of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli and make all kinds of arrangements to provide medical treatment in the nearby hospitals, as per CMO.

"The details regarding the incident should be reported to him from time to time," it added. Vizianagaram District administration said that 40 persons have been injured so far while four are said to be in critical condition "Till now 40 persons injured. 32 have been shifted to Vizianagaram Government Hospital. 1 in Vishaka NRI Hospital, 2 in Medicover Hospital.

4 are in critical condition. All the injured are from Andhra Pradesh," officials said. Officials said that at least six people died when coaches derailed after Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train hit a Visakhapatnam-Ragada train travelling on the same route in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday evening.

"There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train. 3 coaches were involved in the accident and 10 were injured. Rescue operations are underway, Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site," the Divisional Railway Manager said.

Meanwhile, Waltair Division Railway manager Saurabh Prasad while giving an update on the train accident said, "In the middle line we had two passenger trains which were running...The rear train came and overshot the signal as a result of which we had around five coaches, three of the front train and two of the rear train which have derailed...

There are people who are trapped in these coaches...Our first priority is to take care of passengers who are trapped inside. SDRF, NDF and our teams, all three are working right now...Right now 6-8 casualties are there...More than 30 people were injured...The rescue efforts are on...

