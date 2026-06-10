Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan calls Bharathiraja's demise "an irreplaceable loss to the Indian film industry"

Taking to his X timeline to pen his condolence message, Pawan Kalyan pointed out that the passing away of the renowned legendary film director and Padma Shri awardee was an irreplaceable loss to the Indian film industry.

Stating that the gifted director, with his extraordinary films, had not only won the hearts of Tamil cinema audiences but also those of Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada language viewers, Pawan Kalyan said that the six-time National Award winner had left his unique imprint on the Indian film scene.