Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy makes big statment, says "4% Muslim reservation will remain"

KURNOOL: Amid the ongoing debate between BJP and the Opposition leaders about the reservation and minority quota, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said 4 per cent of Muslim reservations will remain and that is YSR Congress Party's final word on it.

Addressing a public gathering in Kurnool, the CM said, "On one hand, Chandrababu Naidu continues to join hands with the BJP which stands on removing the 4 per cent Muslim reservation, on the other hand, to seek minority votes, he comes up with new drama. Have you witnessed a chameleon-like Chandrababu Naidu? Come what may, 4 per cent of Muslim reservations will remain and that is YSR Congress Party's final word on it. My only question to Chandrababu Naidu is why does he continue the alliance with the NDA even after the NDA government pledges to cancel the 4 per cent reservation?"

Commenting on the ongoing Lok Sabha election battle, Reddy said, "In the next 4 days, the battle of Kurukshetra is set to take place. This election is not to elect MLAs and MPs, this election will decide the future of ongoing schemes and the development of every household. If you vote for Chandrababu Naidu, you are stopping all the welfare that this government has brought to the doorstep of the household."

Criticising Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra CM said, "For 14 years, Chandrababu Naidu boasts about being the CM - for a 3-year term. Does any poor remember the welfare that this man has brought to the State? We have brought welfare without discriminating against religion, caste, community, or other party members."

Earlier, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's remarks on Muslim reservation had kicked up a storm and drew flak from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Muslims should get a reservation (reservation toh milna chahiye Musalmano ko, pura'...)," Yadav said.

However, the RJD Chief later clarified that he was in favour of extending reservation benefits to Muslims but emphasized that it should be "based on social backwardness and not based on religion."

"I implemented the 'Mandal Commission'. Reservation samajik adhar par hota hai dharmik aadhar par nahi hota hai (it is based on social backwardness and not based on religion). Atal Bihari Vajpayee constituted the Constitution Review Commission,"Lalu Yadav said.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats.