Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves pedestrian safety policy

The policy, along with detailed operational guidelines, has been designed to fundamentally change the way roads and streets are planned, built and monitored in the state, an official release said on Friday.

"The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved an integrated Pedestrian Safety & Universal Accessibility Policy, bringing together pedestrian safety, universal design, scientific road audits, technology-driven monitoring and circular-economy principles under a single statewide framework," it said.

The Cabinet meeting was held on Thursday.

At the heart of the policy is a decisive shift from vehicle-centric road design to people-centric infrastructure, with the objective of ensuring that roads are safe and accessible for all citizens, including children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The framework will apply across the state, including urban areas, rural and peri-urban stretches, urban fringes and satellite towns, and will cover both new projects and the retrofitting of existing infrastructure.