Andhra pitches itself as India’s most reliable Korean investment destination: Minister Lokesh

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday met Eui-hae Cecilia Chung, Vice Minister for Political Affairs at South Korea's Foreign Ministry, in Seoul, and pitched the state as India's most reliable destination for investments from the East Asian nation.
On the fifth day of his South Korea tour, the state IT minister highlighted Andhra Pradesh's 3S governance model—speed, stability and service—assuring Korean investors of policy certainty, quick approvals and proactive government support.
"Lokesh met Eui-hae Cecilia Chung, Vice Minister for Political Affairs at South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Seoul, and pitched Andhra Pradesh as India's most reliable destination for Korean investments," a press release said.
He invited Korean companies to make Andhra Pradesh their preferred manufacturing and investment hub in India, highlighting the state's attractive land prices, incentives and investor-friendly policies.
Lokesh said that amid the changing global geopolitical environment, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a safe, stable and trusted manufacturing base on India's eastern coast, offering global companies a reliable alternative for building resilient supply chains.
He invited Korean businesses to explore opportunities not only in heavy industries but also in green energy, consumer goods, modern retail, tourism and advanced electronics.
To support future investments, he proposed setting up joint training academies with South Korea to train Andhra Pradesh's youth in Korean industrial standards, language and workplace culture.
He said the state's education and skill development departments are ready to work closely with Korean partners to create a globally competitive workforce.
The minister proposed setting up an Andhra Pradesh–Korea Investment Desk to facilitate investments and institutional collaboration, and requested the South Korean government to set up a Korean Cultural Centre in Andhra Pradesh to strengthen cultural and people-to-people ties.
Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's strategic advantages, Lokesh said the state—with India's second-longest coastline, major deep-water ports such as Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam, and four upcoming greenfield ports—offers Korean companies a cost-effective gateway to the Indian market and an export hub for the Middle East, Africa and Europe.
He also proposed annual Andhra Pradesh–South Korea Economic Partnership Dialogues and the setting up of Korean language centres in universities across the state, it added.
The proposals included stronger partnerships between Visakhapatnam, Busan and Incheon, as well as direct air connectivity, to deepen trade, investment and long-term cooperation between Andhra Pradesh and South Korea.