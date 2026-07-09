Andhra pitches itself as India’s most reliable Korean investment destination: Minister Lokesh

On the fifth day of his South Korea tour, the state IT minister highlighted Andhra Pradesh's 3S governance model—speed, stability and service—assuring Korean investors of policy certainty, quick approvals and proactive government support.

"Lokesh met Eui-hae Cecilia Chung, Vice Minister for Political Affairs at South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Seoul, and pitched Andhra Pradesh as India's most reliable destination for Korean investments," a press release said.

He invited Korean companies to make Andhra Pradesh their preferred manufacturing and investment hub in India, highlighting the state's attractive land prices, incentives and investor-friendly policies.

Lokesh said that amid the changing global geopolitical environment, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a safe, stable and trusted manufacturing base on India's eastern coast, offering global companies a reliable alternative for building resilient supply chains.