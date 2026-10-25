Andhra on alert as depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department said the depression is likely to move nearly southwards and strengthen into a deep depression on Sunday before gradually turning west-northwestwards.

The system is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26, and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal around the morning of October 27, it said.

The weather system is then likely to move northwestwards and strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm, reaching the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28.

It is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts of up to 140 kmph, the Met Department said.