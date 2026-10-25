Andhra on alert as depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm

AMARAVATI: A depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by October 27, and people were asked to be on high alert, APSDMA said on Sunday.
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain cautioned people against lowering their guard as the weather system continues to develop over the Bay of Bengal.
"The depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify further in the coming days. People should remain extremely alert," Jain said in an official release.
According to the managing director, the depression was moving southeastwards at 5 kmph and lay centred over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Sunday. It was positioned about 440 km north-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman Islands, 880 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 980 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 1,080 km east of Machilipatnam and 1,150 km east of Bapatla.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department said the depression is likely to move nearly southwards and strengthen into a deep depression on Sunday before gradually turning west-northwestwards.
The system is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26, and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal around the morning of October 27, it said.
The weather system is then likely to move northwestwards and strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm, reaching the west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28.
It is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts of up to 140 kmph, the Met Department said.