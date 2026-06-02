Andhra Guv, CM extend Telangana Formation Day greetings

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Telangana on its State Formation Day.
Telangana was formed on June 2, 2014, following the bifurcation of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.
The day is observed annually as Telangana Formation Day, commemorating the creation of India's youngest state at the time and celebrating its cultural identity and achievements.
“I extend my hearty greetings and felicitations to the people of Telangana on the occasion of State Formation Day,” said Nazeer in a post on X.
The governor said Telangana is a land of rich cultural heritage, resilience and remarkable progress and has emerged as a vibrant hub of innovation, agriculture and economic growth.
He wished that Telangana continue to prosper and achieve greater heights in development, peace and prosperity.
The Chief Minister said that although Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were formed as two separate states based on regions, the Telugu community would always remain one.
“Twelve years have passed since the formation of the two Telugu states. Though they were formed as two separate states based on regions, the entire Telugu community will always remain one,” said Naidu in a post on X.
He noted that Telangana and Andhra Pradesh should compete with each other in development and move forward rapidly while preserving the rich history and cultural heritage of the Telugu land.
Naidu said Hyderabad and Amaravati should emerge as among the best cities in the world and that the benefits of development should reach every Telugu family.
The CM emphasised that both states should work together under the goal of Viksit Bharat (developed India) 2047 and play a crucial role in showcasing the glory and prominence of the Telugu people.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan greeted the people of Telangana on the state formation day.
Kalyan said the emergence of Telangana was a decades-long dream, linked to self-respect and sacrifices.
“Telangana is the embodiment of everybody’s resolve and the form of martyrs sacrifices… On this occasion, I extend my heartiest Telangana Formation Day wishes to all the people of the state,” said the actor-politician in a post on X.
Further, he said that Telangana is home to many movements where the spirit or revolution is in the air.
Though Telangana state has made inroads in IT, pharmaceuticals industry, agriculture, startups and education, the Jana Sena founder asserted that only when the fruits of development reach the last person will development become comprehensive.