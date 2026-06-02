Andhra Guv, CM extend Telangana Formation Day greetings

Telangana was formed on June 2, 2014, following the bifurcation of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

The day is observed annually as Telangana Formation Day, commemorating the creation of India's youngest state at the time and celebrating its cultural identity and achievements.

“I extend my hearty greetings and felicitations to the people of Telangana on the occasion of State Formation Day,” said Nazeer in a post on X.