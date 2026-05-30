Andhra man wanted in 28 cases held in Tirupur

A few days ago, he reportedly arrived in Puducherry and hired a taxi driven by Srinivasan. Police said he later gained access to the driver's bank account and used it for financial transactions linked to his alleged fraudulent activities.

Around Rs 12 lakh was reportedly received through the account. Following a complaint from someone who had transferred money, the bank account was frozen.

When Srinivasan questioned Ajith Kumar about the blocked account, an argument broke out between them near Jaivabai School in Tirupur. Police intervened and brought them in for inquiry, leading to the accused's identification and arrest.