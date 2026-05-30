Andhra man wanted in 28 cases held in Tirupur

TIRUPUR: Tirupur North Crime Branch police have arrested a man wanted in 28 fraud cases in Andhra Pradesh after he was found staying in the city.
The accused, Bhimudu Ajith Kumar (29), who had allegedly escaped from custody in Andhra Pradesh two months ago, was remanded in custody and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. Ajith Kumar, a native of Guntur, was arrested following an inquiry into a dispute involving a frozen bank account. During the investigation, officers found that he was wanted by the Andhra Pradesh police in multiple fraud cases.
According to police, Ajith Kumar had been arrested earlier in Andhra Pradesh in connection with granite and online fraud cases and was lodged in Guntur prison. He allegedly escaped while undergoing treatment at a government hospital after being admitted due to ill health.
Investigators said the accused entered Tamil Nadu after his escape and travelled to several places, including Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari and Velankanni, using hired taxis.
A few days ago, he reportedly arrived in Puducherry and hired a taxi driven by Srinivasan. Police said he later gained access to the driver's bank account and used it for financial transactions linked to his alleged fraudulent activities.
Around Rs 12 lakh was reportedly received through the account. Following a complaint from someone who had transferred money, the bank account was frozen.
When Srinivasan questioned Ajith Kumar about the blocked account, an argument broke out between them near Jaivabai School in Tirupur. Police intervened and brought them in for inquiry, leading to the accused's identification and arrest.
Police said Ajith Kumar had initially run a granite business but later allegedly cheated people by collecting money on the promise of supplying granite. He is also accused of carrying out online fraud involving several victims.
Further investigations are under way to ascertain whether he cheated other drivers or individuals in Tirupur.