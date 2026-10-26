Andhra: Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone Arnab, likely to turn very severe by Oct 27

The weather system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight on Monday, before strengthening further into a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27.

Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, with maximum sustained wind speeds of up to 125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph, it said.

Under the influence of the system, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, is forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28. Heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of these regions on October 29.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said the next three days were extremely crucial and urged people to remain alert and strictly follow safety precautions.

Jain cautioned people against lowering their guard as the cyclone continued to develop over the Bay of Bengal.

He advised residents, particularly those in coastal areas, to comply with official advisories and take necessary precautions.