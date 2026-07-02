Andhra CM, Union Agriculture minister launch VB G-RAM-G scheme in Tirupati district

TIRUPATHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the VB G-RAM-G scheme at Mukkavaripallu in Tirupati district on Thursday.
The Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025, came into force across the country on Wednesday, with the Union government saying the law will provide eligible rural households a statutory entitlement to 125 days of guaranteed wage employment.
"CM Chandrabau Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan started VB G-RAM-G programme at Mukkavaripallu village of Obulavaripalle mandal in Railway Koduru constituency," an official release said.
Naidu, Chouhan and Kalyan handed over VB G-RAM-G cards to beneficiaries. Likewise, the CM and Deputy CM unveiled an information booklet containing details of the scheme. Later, Naidu and Chouhan launched VB G-RAM-G portal.