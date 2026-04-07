Andhra CM thanks President for giving assent to bill recognising Amaravati as capital

"On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, I express profound gratitude to Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji for her gracious assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, fulfilling the long-cherished dream of our capital," Naidu said in a post on X on Monday.

The chief minister also thanked PM Modi for guiding state leaders and every citizen who stood with Andhra Pradesh.

"This is a victory for my people of Andhra Pradesh, especially my farmers of Amaravati," he said.