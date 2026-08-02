Andhra CM thank PM Modi, Union FM for additional Rs 4,597-cr tax devolution

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allocating an additional Rs 4,597 crore to the state as its share in central taxes.
The chief minister said the amount had been released along with the regular monthly tax devolution, which is usually transferred to states on the 10th of every month.
"The additional allocation of Rs 4,597 crore as Andhra Pradesh's share in central taxes, released along with the regular monthly tax devolution, will further accelerate development programmes in the state. On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I thank PM Modi and Sitharaman for their continued support," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.
He said the additional tax devolution would strengthen the implementation of development programmes across the state and provide further momentum to its growth initiatives.
The CM also said the Centre's continued support for Andhra Pradesh's development had been contributing significantly to the state's progress.